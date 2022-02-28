Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,168 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 264.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 26.9% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $632,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Best Buy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,111. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.18. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

