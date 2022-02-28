Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $153,000 Stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,719,000.

Shares of BCI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,675. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56.

