Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 1,465 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Edison International by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,796 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,080,000 after acquiring an additional 965,531 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,518,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,655,000 after acquiring an additional 847,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after acquiring an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.79. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

