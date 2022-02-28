Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 1,275.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,505 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

PBI traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,569. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,998.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick purchased 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

