Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s International in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

PZZA opened at $107.13 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.36. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -261.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The business had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 209,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.