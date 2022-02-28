Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Papa John’s International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $107.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.36.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Papa John’s International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

