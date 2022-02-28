Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAAS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 20.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 123,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 79,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,318. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

