Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $86,674,000 after purchasing an additional 168,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,837,000 after purchasing an additional 138,959 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.34.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,625 shares of company stock worth $21,518,081. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $569.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $519.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.97. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.