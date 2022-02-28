PAID Network Price Reaches $0.26 (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $21.35 million and approximately $183,015.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAID Network has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00045996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.68 or 0.06885004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,745.00 or 0.99964184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003113 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

