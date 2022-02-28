Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of OBD opened at GBX 22.10 ($0.30) on Friday. Oxford BioDynamics has a 52 week low of GBX 21 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 125 ($1.70). The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.42. The company has a market capitalization of £22.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.77.

In related news, insider Paul Stockdale bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £5,040 ($6,854.35). Also, insider Jon Burrows purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($20,399.84). Insiders bought 193,187 shares of company stock worth $6,033,171 in the last 90 days.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

