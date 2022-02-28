Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.85

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$56.85 and last traded at C$56.19, with a volume of 447510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on OVV. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.93. The company has a market cap of C$15.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.72%.

About Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

