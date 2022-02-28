Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.96% from the company’s current price.

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.48.

OVV opened at $41.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 3.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

