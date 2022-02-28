Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.780-$4.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OTTR stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.86. 3,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.48. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTTR shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sidoti downgraded Otter Tail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In related news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Otter Tail by 22.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

