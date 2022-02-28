Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday.

NYSE:OR opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,234.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,701.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth $773,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

