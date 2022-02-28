Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,284. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $665.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,513,000 after buying an additional 155,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after buying an additional 31,885 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 57,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,762 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.