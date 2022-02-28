Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.52 million.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of Orthofix Medical stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,284. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $665.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,513,000 after buying an additional 155,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after buying an additional 31,885 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 57,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,762 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
About Orthofix Medical (Get Rating)
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.