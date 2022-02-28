Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $240.38 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.44 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Several analysts have commented on APD shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

