Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Buys 11,055 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,415 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP stock opened at $91.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

