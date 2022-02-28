Oppenheimer Weighs in on Barings BDC, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Barings BDC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Barings BDC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $520.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.64. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 57.40% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 883.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 100,054 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 77,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

