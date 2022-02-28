Oppenheimer Trims VMware (NYSE:VMW) Target Price to $135.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $148.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.87.

VMware stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. VMware has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in VMware by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after buying an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after buying an additional 4,541,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VMware by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after buying an additional 3,075,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in VMware by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

