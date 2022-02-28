Ontology Trading Up 2% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $453.83 million and $106.15 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.00 or 0.00195983 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00025452 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00022399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.38 or 0.00359005 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.