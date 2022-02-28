Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Cut to C$115.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ONEXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday. lifted their target price on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Shares of Onex stock traded up $1.70 on Monday, reaching $67.66. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131. The company has a quick ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Onex has a twelve month low of $54.51 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.16.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

