OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. cut its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,010,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,975,000 shares during the period. OneMain makes up approximately 2.7% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 7.62% of OneMain worth $553,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 16.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,865,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 100.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,897 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in OneMain by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,695,000 after acquiring an additional 619,255 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in OneMain by 40.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,118,000 after acquiring an additional 769,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in OneMain by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,688,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMF traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $50.84. 4,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,673. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.84 and a one year high of $63.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.88.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 38.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

