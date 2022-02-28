Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $312 million-$318 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.38 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$3.950 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on OMCL. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.71.

OMCL traded up $2.98 on Monday, reaching $129.35. 19,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,245. Omnicell has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $187.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.45. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $213,564.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock worth $1,944,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 193,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,830,000 after buying an additional 39,638 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 203,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,530,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

