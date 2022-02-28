Omeros (OMER) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Omeros to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OMER stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Omeros by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Omeros by 18.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Omeros by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omeros by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Omeros by 354.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

