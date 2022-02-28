Omeros (OMER) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Omeros to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
OMER stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.
Omeros Company Profile (Get Rating)
Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.
Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.