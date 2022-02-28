OLO (NYSE:OLO) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

OLO stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94. OLO has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $615,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $632,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,199 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $92,634,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in OLO by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,145,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,927 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $48,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in OLO by 853.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,700,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,397 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in OLO by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

