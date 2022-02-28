Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Old Point Financial has increased its dividend payment by 13.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Old Point Financial stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.01. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 36.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 52.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

