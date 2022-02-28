Okta (OKTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Okta to post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect Okta to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $177.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.96. Okta has a twelve month low of $152.51 and a twelve month high of $287.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Okta by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.65.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.