Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $260.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $5.93 on Monday, reaching $183.30. 16,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,547. Okta has a 12-month low of $152.51 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $1,033,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

