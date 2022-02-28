Oikos (OKS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $61,425.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $555,950.54 and $61,425.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Oikos

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

