OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock Position Increased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,691 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,351 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.05% of OFG Bancorp worth $25,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of OFG opened at $27.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.08%.

In other news, Director Jorge Colon bought 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julian Inclan bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

