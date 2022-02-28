OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock Position Increased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,691 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,351 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.05% of OFG Bancorp worth $25,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of OFG opened at $27.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.08%.

In other news, Director Jorge Colon bought 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julian Inclan bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp (Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.