Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OCGN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.22. 14,219,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,839,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $17.65.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $600,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Ocugen by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,017,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,103 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ocugen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ocugen by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 981,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 172,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ocugen by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 68,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ocugen by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 51,013 shares during the last quarter. 27.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

