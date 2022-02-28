OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OCANF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.97.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.