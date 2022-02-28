Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading 10.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $33.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as high as $42.86 and last traded at $42.74. 1,486,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 18,526,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.74.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OXY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 2.56%.

About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

