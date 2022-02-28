Oasis Network (ROSE) One Day Volume Tops $187.49 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $845.66 million and $187.49 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.