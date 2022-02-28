Oaktree Capital Management LP Takes Position in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.36% of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTVI traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.77. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,027. FinTech Acquisition Corp VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

