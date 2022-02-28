NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764,485 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 304,829 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.66% of NXP Semiconductors worth $345,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,490 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI traded down $5.87 on Monday, reaching $188.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.59 and its 200 day moving average is $210.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. UBS Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.