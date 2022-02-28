NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 143.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 872,930 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $179,579,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.26. 32,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,943. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.59 and its 200 day moving average is $210.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

