NXM (NXM) Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last Week

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $644.30 million and $40,163.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NXM coin can currently be bought for $97.51 or 0.00226057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00034634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00106229 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,888,723 coins and its circulating supply is 6,607,332 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

