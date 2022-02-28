NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Boosted by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 227.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $241.57 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.31. The company has a market capitalization of $603.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.08.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

