Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.63.
Shares of NTR opened at $81.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $81.28.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Nutrien by 56.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,906,000 after acquiring an additional 569,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,084,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,361,000 after purchasing an additional 85,347 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 57.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 88.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 22.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutrien (NTR)
