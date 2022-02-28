Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.63.

Shares of NTR opened at $81.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $81.28.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Nutrien by 56.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,906,000 after acquiring an additional 569,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,084,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,361,000 after purchasing an additional 85,347 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 57.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 88.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 22.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

