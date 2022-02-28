Novanta (NOVT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $137.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.94 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $184.44.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 758.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Novanta by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Novanta by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,312 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

