Novanta (NOVT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NOVT stock opened at $137.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.94 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $184.44.
In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Novanta (Get Rating)
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
