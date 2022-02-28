Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

NWN stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 229,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 65.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWN. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

