Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Position Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 2,342.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JWN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,053 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Nordstrom by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,489,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 87,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,059. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

