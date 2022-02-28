Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nielsen updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.810-$1.910 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.81-1.91 EPS.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $17.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.34. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Get Nielsen alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 11.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nielsen (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.