Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.810-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Nielsen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.89.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $17.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.01%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 1,010.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,565,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,156,000 after buying an additional 5,064,714 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Nielsen by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,587,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,551,000 after buying an additional 61,860 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nielsen by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,499,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after buying an additional 676,019 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 796,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after buying an additional 187,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

