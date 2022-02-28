Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $4.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.33. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s FY2023 earnings at $17.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $25.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.83.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $178.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $131.27 and a 52-week high of $185.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.97 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

