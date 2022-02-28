NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Get NexImmune alerts:

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NEXI stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. NexImmune has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 150.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 488,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 75.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 155,018 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the third quarter worth $2,227,000. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NexImmune during the third quarter valued at about $1,786,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexImmune (Get Rating)

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexImmune (NEXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.