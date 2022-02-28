New World Advisors LLC Purchases 384 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,566,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,125,000 after purchasing an additional 696,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 846.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 762,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,106,000 after purchasing an additional 682,282 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $70.50 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.79.

