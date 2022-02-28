New World Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New World Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of New World Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after buying an additional 473,513 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 754,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,502,150,000 after buying an additional 371,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,824,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16,480.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218,861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 217,541 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,075.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,155.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3,320.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.