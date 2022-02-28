New World Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,382,000 after buying an additional 1,019,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,578,000 after buying an additional 592,750 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,079,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,595,000 after buying an additional 527,808 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after buying an additional 459,087 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 430.2% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 517,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after buying an additional 420,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

Shares of DD opened at $78.07 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.